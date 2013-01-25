There is no custom code to display.

There is no custom code to display.

Featured

Top Stories

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Release Duets Album

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Release Duets Album

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie will release a duets album, Buckingham recently told the Los Angeles Times. “All these years we’ve had this rapport, but we’d never really thought about doing a duet album before,” said the guitarist. It shouldn’t come as a surprise. In 2014, the pair wrote the tune “Too Far…More

The Top 5 Billy Joel Songs, Ranked by Billy Joel

We’ve seen plenty of lists ranking Billy Joel’s songs, including this exhaustive list that went viral back in 2015. But why not get it straight from the horse’s mouth? Here are the top five Billy Joel songs, ranked by Billy Joel. And if you don’t know the “true” stories behind some of Billy Joel’s greatest…More

Mariah Carey Flap—The Power of Live vs. Fake/Live Performance

The Mariah Carey flap is important to note.  Not because it will do Mariah any great harm, but because it speaks to the level we have allowed ourselves to sink in regards to the enjoyment of live music entertainment, and especially on big television shows like, Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve, The Grammy Awards…More

Ann Wilson Announces Solo ‘Ann Wilson of Heart’ Tour

Ann Wilson Announces Solo ‘Ann Wilson of Heart’ Tour

Ann Wilson will hit the road in  2017 for a solo Ann Wilson of Heart tour, performing music from the Heart catalogue, her own solo recordings and some musical influences. The 20-date trek kicks of March 8th at the Moore Theatre in Wilson’s hometown Seattle. “The stage is a magical place where I can be…More

Headlines