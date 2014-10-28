There is no custom code to display.

There is no custom code to display.

Featured

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER – ABILENE!

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER – ABILENE!

Join us in December as we celebrate classic rock’s most enduring band with 12 Days of Led Zeppelin! December 8th thru December 23rd, we’ll be giving away deluxe CD sets of 12 Led Zeppelin albums – that’s 5 winners every day for 12 straight days!More

Top Stories

Foreigner Announces 40th Anniversary with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham

Foreigner Announces 40th Anniversary with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham

Foreigner, the band behind such classic hits at “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” and “Hot Blooded,” has announced they’ll embark on a North American tour this summer in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary. Joining Foreigner for the tour are Cheap Trick, who are also celebrating 40 years since their…More

Throwback Video: The Beatles – “Penny Lane”

On January 5, 1967, Paul McCartney recorded his vocal track for “Penny Lane” at Abbey Road Studios in London. It was released by The Beatles in February of that year as one side of a double A-sided single, along with “Strawberry Fields Forever”.  It was subsequently included on the US version of the album, Magical…More

The Kinks’ Ray Davies Receives Knighthood

The Kinks’ Ray Davies Receives Knighthood

Ray Davies, best known as guitarist, vocalist and songwriter for The Kinks, received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth on Saturday as part of the annual New Year Honours List. Davies told the BBC, “Initially I felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed but after thinking about it, I accpt this for…More

1960s Poster Collection Featured on Antiques Road Show Season Premiere

When PBS’s Antiques Roadshow launches its new season on January 2nd, one woman in Forth Worth, TX finds out the value of her late brother’s 1960’s concert poster collection. The collection includes a first edition Jimi Hendrix Flying Eyeball poster with an auction estimate of $5000 – $7000 USD. Watch the video below to find…More

Headlines