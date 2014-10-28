There is no custom code to display.

12 Days of Zeppelin!

Join us in December as we celebrate classic rock’s most enduring band with 12 Days of Led Zeppelin! December 8th thru December 23rd, we’ll be giving away deluxe CD sets of 12 Led Zeppelin albums – that’s 5 winners every day for 12 straight days!More

1960s Poster Collection Featured on Antiques Road Show Season Premiere

When PBS’s Antiques Roadshow launches its new season on January 2nd, one woman in Forth Worth, TX finds out the value of her late brother’s 1960’s concert poster collection. The collection includes a first edition Jimi Hendrix Flying Eyeball poster with an auction estimate of $5000 – $7000 USD. Watch the video below to find…More

Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

Carrie Fisher, best known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, died Tuesday at the age of 60. On Friday, Fisher suffered a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. A passenger performed CPR until paramedics arrived, after which Fisher was transported to Ronald Regan UCLA Medical…More

George Michael Dies at 53

Pop superstar George Michael died yesterday, Christmas Day, at the age of 53. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” reads a statement from his publicist, Michael Lippman. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected…More

Pink Floyd BIG Box Set – Utterly Amazing!

From time to time I hear music that is just so good or a project comes out that is just so special I feel compelled to turn you guys on to it and shout it out loud to the rest of the world. Earlier this year that was the case with the Jeff Beck release,…More

